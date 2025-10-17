Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

New Name, Old Tricks: Second Prostitution Arrest At Smithtown Foot Spa

A woman was arrested during a raid at a Smithtown massage parlor, marking the second time police have busted an illegal spa operating at the same Terry Road location.

Pear Blossom Spa, which was previously known as Imperial Foot Care Spa.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Suffolk County Police announced on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, that Guiyu Gong, 50, of Flushing, was taken into custody after an investigation at Pear Blossom Spa, 205 Terry Road in Smithtown.

Gong was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, following complaints from the community, police said. The Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal also issued several electrical code violations. Gong was released with a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

This is not the first time the property has been raided. In June 2022, Suffolk County Police shut down the Imperial Foot Care Spa at the same location after numerous complaints. That raid resulted in charges against Yan Fillion, 61, of Queens, for unauthorized practice of a profession and sex abuse. At the time, the business was shuttered for major fire and electrical code violations.

Police urge anyone with information about illegal activity to report it anonymously by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or visiting www.P3Tips.com.

