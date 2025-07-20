Motorcyclist Thrown, Seriously Injured After Losing Control, Hit By Car In Smithtown: Police

The rider was operating a 2025 Ducati motorcycle westbound on Smithtown Bypass when he lost control near Hidden Ponds Circle and was struck by a westbound 2006 Honda Accord at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, according to Fourth Precinct detectives.

He was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

