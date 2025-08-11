Marine Bureau, Harbormaster Rescue Six From Kayaks, Riptide On Long Island Sound In Smithtown

Marine Bureau officers and the Town of Smithtown Harbormaster responded to two separate incidents — first involving three kayakers, then two swimmers and a jet skier — according to the release.

Three adult male kayakers from Central Islip were about a mile north of Nissequogue when a double kayak began taking on water and partially submerged. Jorge Alexander, 39, fell into the water and was separated from Anibal Canetas, 45, who stayed in the boat. Miguel Dominguez, 58, in a single kayak, called 911 at 6:10 p.m. and stayed with Alexander until help arrived.

Marine Bravo and Marine Delta, along with the Smithtown Harbormaster, located the kayakers around 6:40 p.m. Marine Bureau Officers John Dreyer and David Froehlich rescued Canetas, while Officers John Falcone and Kevin Yoli rescued Alexander. The Harbormaster escorted Dominguez back to Kings Park Bluff. All three declined further medical treatment after evaluation.

While at Kings Park Bluff, officers heard calls for help from swimmers caught in a riptide on the west side of the Nissequogue River. Ademir Capunay, 40, of White Plains, and Felix Covnelio Cortes, 21, of Queens, had been pulled out, along with a nearby jet skier who tried to assist them.

Marine Bureau officers deployed a life ring to the swimmers and pulled one onto each boat. The jet skier, wearing a life vest, was helped back onto his craft. All three made it safely to shore and refused medical treatment.

