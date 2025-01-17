Officers from the Fourth Precinct Crime Section and Fourth Squad detectives, alongside the Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, conducted the raid at Ruby Spa, located at 73 Smithtown Boulevard, around 6 p.m. following numerous community complaints, police said.

Lina Yang, 43, of Syosset, was charged with the Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, as well as Criminal Nuisance 2nd Degree. and Prostitution, both misdemeanors, authorities said.

Shuqin Zhao, 51, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, police added.

The Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal deemed the spa unsafe for occupancy and issued multiple violations to the business.

Yang and Zhao were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

