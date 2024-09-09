A Few Clouds 57°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card At Smithtown 7-Eleven, Police Say

Do you know him?

These images of the suspect were released by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card at a Long Island convenience store.

The man used the card at 7-Eleven in Smithtown, located at 91 Sheppard Lane, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police said. 

The card had been stolen from a handbag at Short Beach in Nissequogue on Saturday, Aug. 24. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. 

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

