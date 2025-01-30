The incident occurred in Smithtown, in the former lake at Blydenburgh County Park, shortly after noon Thursday, Jan. 30.

A man called 911 shortly after noon saying he was lost in the park and stuck in chest-high mud in the former lake, Suffolk County Police said. He told dispatchers that his dog had wandered onto the mud and as he was trying to retrieve the animal, he began to sink.

Multiple crews converged on the scene, and Aviation Section officers spotted the man roughly 30 minutes later. They hovered over him until officers on the ground reached him.

Two Suffolk County Police officers entered the mud and were able to pull both the man and his furry companion to shore several minutes later.

The jogger, a 24-year-old Medford man, was treated at the scene by members of the Nissequogue and Smithtown fire departments.

