For Sale: Historic Smithtown Church Hits Market For $425K

In Smithtown, the historic Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church building, located at 229 New York Avenue, is listed for $425,000.

The church was built in 1910 on land that had long been a regular meeting spot for freed slaves, according to historian Noel Gish. The AME Church of Smithtown purchased the building from the town’s founding Smith family for one dollar in 1931.

Situated on a .14-acre lot, the 1,750-square-foot building features a spacious chapel room complete with several rows of pew seating. Hardwood flooring and paneled walls adorn the space.

New buyers will also find a storage area and half bathroom on the first floor, while the lower level has several finished rooms and a half bathroom, according to the listing from Laffey Real Estate.

The church is currently zoned for religious use only and is tax-exempt.

“It may be possible to have the property redeveloped into a residential property,” reads the listing. “The owners are not making any representation to this effect.”

Click here to view the complete listing from Laffey Real Estate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Smithtown and receive free news updates.