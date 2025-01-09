The investigation into Yan Yang Spa, located at 172 Terry Road, began after numerous community complaints, police said in a release on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and Fourth Squad detectives, alongside the Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal, executed the raid at 4:35 p.m.

Two women were arrested in connection with the investigation:

Fen Xu, 46, of Flushing, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony, as well as criminal nuisance in the second degree and prostitution, both misdemeanors.

Le Wang, 30, of Farmingville, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a Class E felony, as well as criminal nuisance in the second degree and prostitution, both misdemeanors.

The Town of Smithtown Fire Marshal issued multiple violations to the business and deemed the location unsafe for occupancy, authorities said.

Both Xu and Wang were issued desk appearance tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

This follows a similar raid earlier in the day at Eastern Foot Spa in Amityville, where two other women were charged with similar offenses.

