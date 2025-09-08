Matthew Albertson, 43, of Smithtown, pleaded guilty to offering a false instrument for filing, a felony, and official misconduct, in Nassau County Court on Monday, Sept. 8.

Albertson confessed to engaging in a sexual relationship with a female probationer between December 2021 and March 2022, including during a home visit, in violation of written Probation rules.

An attorney for the probationer reported the relationship in August 2023 and provided text messages and documentation that helped launch an investigation, prosecutors said.

The probe revealed Albertson falsified case notes at least nine times between January 2022 and August 2023, including false entries about drug tests, phone check-ins, home visits, and office visits. Investigators found that no drug tests were ever administered during his supervision.

Records also showed that Albertson entered into a vehicle purchase contract with a family member of the probationer in January 2024 and gave the woman approximately $8,000 in cash for car rentals, manicures, food, and other expenses.

In February 2022, the probationer texted Albertson saying she feared she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Instead of seeking medical help, Albertson advised her to stay awake, wake her mother, and eat sugar, prosecutors said. He later filed a case note reporting that she was “doing well.”

“Matthew Albertson’s actions were an abhorrent abuse of power and a slap in the face to integrity and fairness,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly. “When trust in the justice system is eroded, it casts a shadow over the important work done by so many professionals in Nassau County.”

Albertson is expected to receive up to six months in jail and five years of probation at sentencing in November. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of one to three years in prison.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Albertson is asked to call the NCDA Public Corruption Bureau at 516-571-2100.

