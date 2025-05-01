Christopher Tartaglia, 57, was behind the wheel of a BMW X5 on Cortez Drive when he began tailgating a vehicle near Indian Head Road around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, according to police.

The other driver pulled over to let him pass—but instead, Tartaglia stopped, pointed a handgun at him, and threatened him before driving off, investigators said.

The victim called 911, and police arrested Tartaglia shortly after at his home on Neil Drive in Smithtown.

A Ruger LCP Max, another handgun, and a legally owned rifle were recovered, officers noted.

Tartaglia is facing the following charges:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Misdemeanor Menacing 2nd Degree.

He was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8542.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Smithtown and receive free news updates.