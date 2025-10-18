Canoe Capsizes In Port Jefferson Harbor, Officers Rescue Three

The men were in a canoe alongside a kayaker when a passing boat’s wake overturned their watercraft, according to police. A fisherman who saw the accident called 911, prompting Officers John Falcone and Kevin Yoli aboard Marine Delta to respond.

The three men in the canoe—Chi Tong Chan, 29, of Stony Brook; Ka To Sze, 48, of Commack; and I Tai Lu, 72, of Dix Hills—clung to the canoe or a nearby pier, authorities said. Two wore waders that filled with water, pulling them down, and Lu, who relies on crutches, was unable to get to shore.

Officers pulled the men from the water and transported them to McAllister County Park in Belle Terre.

The kayaker, Wai Yiu Cheng, 59, of Port Jefferson, managed to reach shore safely on his own. No injuries were reported, police said.

