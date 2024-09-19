Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Smithtown Teen

Vianna Dettling was reported missing by a family member today after she was last seen getting into a white sedan in front of her home in Smithtown at approximately 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Her exact age has not been released.

She is described as being 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to call 911 or the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8451.

