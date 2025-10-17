Wading River Elementary School teacher Mark Verity, 37, was arrested by Suffolk County Police Friday, Oct. 17, hours after he was allegedly caught on a livestream admitting to engaging in sexually explicit conversations with a purported minor, as Daily Voice reported.

On Thursday, Oct. 16, the vigilante group Predator Poachers Long Island posted a video claiming it had confronted the teacher during a sting operation. In the clip, Verity allegedly admits to engaging in a sexually explicit conversation with a man posing as a 13-year-old girl.

“We talked about touching, kissing, and sex,” he tells the group. “I know it was wrong. I know I messed up.”

Verity goes on to say that he loves his job “because I love working with kids. Genuinely love working with kids.”

In another post, Predator Poachers Long Island shows Verity sitting in the back of a Riverhead Police vehicle. The group added that it turned over all its evidence to investigators.

Verity was arrested at the Mattituck home of a family member on Friday morning. He is charged with:

Attempted Dissemination Indecent Material to a Minor 1st Degree

Attempted Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance-Sexually Motivated,

Attempted Use of a Child Less Than 17 Years of Age in a Sexual Performance

"At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence that any student was a victim," Suffolk County Police said. "The district is cooperating with the investigation."

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District Superintendent Gerard Poole told Daily Voice the district had no prior reports or complaints about the teacher, despite the vigilante group’s claim that they’ve received “countless” messages from previous students about the teacher’s concerning behavior.

Poole said support services are available for any students who may be struggling with the news. School counselors and psychologists will be on hand, and families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s principal if they need guidance or resources, he said.

