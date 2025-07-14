The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, July 14, at a Wading River residence on Beach Road, according to the Riverhead Town Police Department.

Police and members of the Wading River Fire Department responded to reports of a man who had been injured after falling from a tree he was working on.

The 35-year-old man, who is employed by Raymond Brothers Tree Service, had been taking down a tree above a second-story deck when the support rope attached to him suddenly snapped, police said.

He plummeted approximately 40 feet, hitting the deck railing before landing on the ground below.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the worker was airlifted by Suffolk County Police’s Medevac helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. He was listed in serious but stable condition.

Riverhead Town detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, and OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) was contacted to assist.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

