For nearly a decade, Tranchina poured her heart into Pazzo Ristorante, turning the eatery into more than just a place for great pizza. To her, it was a dream come true — a hub for friendship, community, and the joy of sharing food.

Pazzo announced her passing in a Facebook post, describing Tranchina as someone who “put her heart into everything she did” and “loved her customers like they were family.”

"Pazzo was more than just a business to her. It was community, it was friendships, and most importantly a whole lot of love."

The post drew dozens of messages from customers, colleagues, and friends who remembered her kindness, generosity, and passion for her work.

“Maria was so very kind and sweet,” Anne Marie wrote. “The food was always so good and your pizza is the best around.”

Kenny Miller recalled getting to know Tranchina through the local chamber of commerce. “She will be greatly missed by our community,” he wrote.

Born in Alcamo, Sicily, in 1961, Tranchina emigrated to Queens with her family and grew up to become an elementary school teacher, according to her obituary. After retiring, she followed in the footsteps of her late father — also a pizzeria owner — and opened Pazzo in 2016.

Over the years, she became known not just for her cooking, but for her warmth, hard work, and the personal connections she built with those who walked through her doors.

Tranchina is survived by her husband Anthony; her sister, Josephine; her children, Francesco and Christa; and her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at St. John The Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Arrangements are being handled by Rocky Point Funeral Home.

