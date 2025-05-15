Joseph Borrelli, the retired NYPD Chief of Detectives who helped crack the terrifying Son of Sam case and led some of the department’s most high-profile investigations over four decades, died Wednesday, May 7, at the age of 93 following a brief illness, according to his obituary.

Borrelli, who was born in Brooklyn, began his career with the NYPD in 1959 after serving two years in the Army and spending several seasons in the New York Giants baseball farm system, where he shared spring training fields with legends like Willie Mays.

But it was his work in law enforcement that defined his legacy. He was front and center in the 1977 investigation into David Berkowitz, the “Son of Sam” serial killer whose spree terrorized New York over two summers. Berkowitz’s first written confession — a chilling letter addressed to then-Captain Borrelli — was left beside the bodies of two victims, forever tying Borrelli’s name to the turning point in the case.

Throughout his nearly 40-year career, Borrelli rose through the ranks to become Chief of Detectives in 1989, taking on some of New York’s most difficult and emotional cases. He helped lead investigations into the 1986 Howard Beach racial attack, the 1988 assassination of Officer Edward Byrne, the 1993 kidnapping of tuxedo mogul Harvey Weinstein, and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

“He was smart, funny, personable, and a great cop and Chief of Detectives who had a storied career and leaves behind a legacy that confirms he led a life of significance,” former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, who worked with Borrelli in the mid-90, wrote on X. “He was certainly among the Finest of the Finest. May he Rest In Peace.”

The official NYPD account also paid tribute, writing: “We extend our condolences as we mourn the loss of legendary former Chief of Detectives Joseph Borrelli, who passed away on Wednesday.”

Affectionately known to loved ones as “JoBo,” Borrelli was also a devoted family man who loved golfing, fishing, and boating with his children and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, and is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 14, in Greenport.

