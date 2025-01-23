Mostly Cloudy 31°

Luca Restaurant In Stony Brook Damaged By Fire

The owners of a Long Island restaurant are vowing to reopen following an early-morning fire that temporarily shuttered their business.

Luca restaurant in Stony Brook.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Stony Brook Village
Michael Mashburn
Firefighters in Stony Brook responded to a commercial fire at the Luca restaurant, located in the Village Center shopping plaza, at around 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Flames tore through the roof near the building’s rear, though damage to the restaurant was “minimal,” owners David Tunney and Rory Van Nostrand said on Instagram.

“Thank you to all the local fire departments for their swift response and dedication in containing the small fire that occurred early this morning,” they continued.

“We are grateful that the damage was minimal, and we plan to reopen next weekend. Your support means the world to us!”

Nobody was injured, officials told News12. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

