Vincent DiStasi, 33, of South Setauket, pleaded guilty to felony assault in Nassau County Court on Monday, June 2, in connection with a disturbing investigation revealing he physically abused his newborn son throughout the first five weeks of the child’s life.

Surveillance footage from the family’s home captured the abuse in harrowing detail—showing DiStasi smacking, punching, tossing, and smothering the baby over the course of weeks, according to the Nassau County DA’s office.

On January 21, 2024, DiStasi violently shook the infant, leaving him unresponsive. The child was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, as Daily Voice reported.

Doctors later found additional injuries, including broken ribs and fractures in both arms—many in various stages of healing, suggesting long-term abuse.

“Vincent DiStasi is a sick and angry man who repeatedly beat up on his five-week-old son, filling that child’s first weeks on this earth with pain and violence,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly. “While he survived his father’s brutal attack, the child’s quality of life remains uncertain.”

Now a year and a half old, the boy continues to suffer from serious medical complications and recently underwent another surgery to drain fluid from his brain.

DiStasi was arrested on January 29, 2024, outside Stony Brook University Hospital by Suffolk County Police. He is expected to receive 17 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision when sentenced in August.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Setauket-Stony Brook and receive free news updates.