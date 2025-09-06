Jerry Diaz, 24, of Nesconset, was riding a 2022 Honda 450RLCRF westbound on Nesconset Highway when his motorcycle collided with a 2017 GMC truck. Police said the GMC was driven by Mark Anthony Giordano, 25, of St. James, who was turning left from New Moriches Road onto westbound Nesconset Highway around 12:22 a.m.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, authorities said.

Giordano was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Both vehicles were impounded. Major Case Unit detectives ask anyone with information about the crash to call 631-852-6553.

