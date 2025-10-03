Dareine Heller, of Holbrook, was indicted Friday, Oct. 3, on multiple charges, including two counts of robbery and one count of assault, in Suffolk County Court.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, in the East Setauket Walmart parking lot, on Nesconset Highway. The 84-year-old victim briefly stepped out of her running Subaru Forester to move a shopping cart when Heller climbed into the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.

As the victim tried to stop her, Heller allegedly knocked the woman to the ground, dragged her, struck a parked vehicle, and knocked down a pole while fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was treated for extensive injuries, including a head laceration requiring staples, leg cuts requiring stitches, severe bruising, and road rash.

Heller was arrested hours later, allegedly with the stolen car’s keys still in her pocket, according to prosecutors. She was ordered jailed without bail.

If convicted on the top charge, Heller faces up to 15 years in prison.

“This was a brutal and senseless crime that left an elderly woman seriously injured and traumatized,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Acts of violence against our most vulnerable citizens are a travesty and will not be tolerated in this county.”

