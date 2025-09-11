Dareine Heller, 34, is accused of stealing an 84-year-old woman’s vehicle and running her over in the parking lot of Walmart at 3990 Nesconset Highway in Setauket.

The victim had exited her 2013 Subaru Forester around 1 p.m. to remove a shopping cart from her parking spot when Heller allegedly ran to the car, jumped into the driver’s seat, and tried to take off. The elderly woman attempted to stop her, prompting a struggle, police explained.

Heller allegedly shoved the woman to the ground and ran her over, dragging her a short distance with the stolen SUV.

Heller then crashed into a pole, a stop sign, another vehicle, and a brick retaining wall before fleeing the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Heller was located shortly afterward in the parking lot of 255 Pond Path in Centereach, where she was arrested and the vehicle was recovered, police said.

She was charged with the following:

Felony Robbery – Causing Physical Injuries.

Felony Robbery.

Felony Assault – Injuring a Victim 65 or Older.

Felony Assault.

Felony Reckless Endangerment.

Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injuries.

Two counts of Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Heller, of Holbrook, is scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 12.

