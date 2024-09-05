A Few Clouds 69°

Best Breakfast Pizza On Long Island Found At This Setauket Restaurant, Foodies Say

Move over breakfast burritos, the rise of breakfast pizzas is upon us.

Breakfast pizzas at Americano Pie Bar (left) and Vincent’s (right).

 Photo Credit: Facebook users Americano Pie Bar, Craig Richardson
Who spins the best breakfast pizza on Long Island?
Picture this: an everything-bagel crust topped with crispy bacon, crumbly sausage, scrambled egg, and melted cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack cheese. Throw in some green peppers and mushrooms for good measure and what’s not to love?

While decidedly not as compact or travel-friendly as its burrito brethren, breakfast pies are a perfectly acceptable way to break one’s fast – just ask members of the “pizza” subreddit:

“Love me some breakfast pizza. Some hash browns on it are a game changer!” one user wrote.

“Isn't all pizza breakfast pizza?” another quipped.

So where can one find the best breakfast pizza on Long Island? The following restaurants earned nods for their own renditions on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page:

Who spins the best breakfast pizza on Long Island? Sound off in our poll above.

