3 Hospitalized After Crash Near Setauket Intersection

It happened around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Setauket.

A 79-year-old Setauket man was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester southbound on Laura Lane when he collided with a 2019 Toyota RAV4 traveling westbound on Lower Sheep Pasture Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

The driver of the Forester was transported via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 33-year-old Setauket man, and an adult passenger in the Subaru were transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

