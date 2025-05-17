Michael Marron, 66, of Island Channel Road, was reportedly shouting "terroristic threats" and vulgar language at children on school grounds during sporting events at Seaford Harbor Elementary School, located at 3500 Bayview Avenue, police said.

Officers responded to the disturbance at 6:10 p.m. and learned that Marron had caused the children to fear for their safety, according to detectives.

He was later found at his home and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Marron has been charged with:

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Making Terroristic Threats.

His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday, May 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

