Fair 75°

SHARE

Lane Closures Planned For Portion Of Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway

Scheduled road work on a Long Island highway could spell delays this week.

The Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

The Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

In Nassau County, both directions of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway will see lane closures between exit 1 and exit 2 from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to 6 a.m. the following morning.

During that time, one southbound lane and two northbound lanes will be closed while crews replace an overhead sign, the Department of Transportation said.

There will also be intermittent full stoppages in both directions lasting approximately 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

You can find the latest travel information on 511NY.org.

to follow Daily Voice Seaford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE