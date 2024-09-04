Lane Closures Planned For Portion Of Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway

In Nassau County, both directions of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway will see lane closures between exit 1 and exit 2 from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, to 6 a.m. the following morning.

During that time, one southbound lane and two northbound lanes will be closed while crews replace an overhead sign, the Department of Transportation said.

There will also be intermittent full stoppages in both directions lasting approximately 15 minutes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

You can find the latest travel information on 511NY.org.

