James Turchi Beat Lyft Driver With Bat In Seaford: Police

A Long Island man is facing serious charges after allegedly attacking a Lyft driver with a bat during a violent late-night argument, police said.

James Turchi. Right: The Lyft logo.

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Emergency crews were called about an assault on Sidney Court in Seaford at around 3:45 a.m. Friday, May 30, Nassau County Police said.

A 41-year-old man told officers he was operating as a Lyft driver when he got into an argument with 46-year-old James Turchi, of Seaford. The dispute escalated when Turchi knocked the victim’s phone out of his hand, damaging it, and then struck the victim multiple times in the head and knee with a bat, police said.

Despite the blows, the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Turchi was arrested without incident and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon.

