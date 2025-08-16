5 Kids In Car As Drunk Seaford Man Crashes In Massapequa Park: Nassau Police

A Seaford man is accused of driving drunk with five children in his SUV when he crashed into a parked car in Massapequa Park, Nassau County police announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

Francisco Pimentel, 42, was driving a 2010 GMC on Harbor Lane around 9 p.m. when he struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to police.

Pimentel showed signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, watery eyes, and unsteady balance, responding officers explained. They also detected alcohol on his breath. After failing a field sobriety test, he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators later discovered five children — ages 10, 11, 11, 12, and 13 — inside the SUV. Three were transported to area hospitals for evaluation while the others were released to family members.

Pimentel was charged with five counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and two counts of Driving While Intoxicated.

He was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Saturday, Aug. 16, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Seaford and receive free news updates.