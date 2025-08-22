By sunrise Friday, Aug. 22, only charred remains of the beloved seafood restaurant lay where loyal patrons long gathered for lobster rolls, crab cakes, and cocktails along the marina.

Firefighters responded to the Treasure Island Marina on Ocean Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, as Daily Voice reported. The Wantagh Fire Department and neighboring companies found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Six unoccupied boats docked nearby sustained damage, and the main restaurant building was destroyed, photos by K2M Photography show.

Fortunately, nobody was inside at the time and there were no injuries, owner Amy Breidenbach told Daily Voice.

Investigators determined a surge of water was to blame. The high tide hit an outdoor fuse box, causing it to short out, which sparked the fire, Breidenbach said, citing the Nassau County Fire Marshal. No criminality is suspected.

In a heartfelt statement posted to Facebook Friday morning, Breidenbach thanked first responders and the Seaford Harbor community for their support:

“We must thank the Wantagh Fire Department along with the surrounding companies that were called for making quick efforts to mitigate the flames,” she said. “Special thank you to the staff of Precision Marina whose brave actions surely spared more destruction. Their courage is beyond admirable.”

For longtime patrons, the most difficult update came next. Breidenbach admitted she didn’t know if Crabby Amy’s will ever reopen.

“We are unsure of what the future holds for our dear crab shack,” the statement continued. “What we do know is how thankful we are for the years we spent serving you. We ask for your prayers and support for all who are affected by this tragedy. Until next time, the Crabby crew.”

The team also invited the community to share memories: “We encourage you all to share photos and memories of your time at Crabby Amy’s and tag us. We hope you all have a great summer.”

