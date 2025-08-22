6 Boats Damaged As Flames Rip Through Crabby Amy’s At Treasure Island Marina In Seaford

The blaze broke out at the restaurant located at 2880 Ocean Avenue within the Treasure Island Marina at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21, according to detectives.

Officers arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames. The Wantagh Fire Department and surrounding companies responded to battle the fire and prevent it from spreading further. Six unoccupied boats docked nearby sustained damage, authorities said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and Arson Bomb Squad were called to the scene. No injuries were reported, and investigators do not suspect criminality at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

