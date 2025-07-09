Vickram “Kevin” Roopnarine, 24, of Schenectady, died Sunday evening, July 6, after rushing into the waters of the Great Sacandaga Reservoir to help rescue his girlfriend, whose inflatable tube had capsized more than 200 feet from shore near the former Broadalbin Beach.

Roopnarine never made it back.

Emergency crews—including the NYS DEC, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Rangers, and multiple fire departments—worked through the evening hours on Sunday before darkness forced them to suspend the search until Monday morning.

His body was recovered the next morning around 10:30 a.m. by the New York State Police Scuba Team, after the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Sonar Unit located him. The search had stretched through the night, involving at least ten emergency agencies from across the region.

Roopnarine had jumped into the water after seeing his girlfriend struggling. At the same time, good Samaritans passing by in a pontoon boat saw the overturned float, then spotted and rescued the girl—alive and conscious. But they didn’t see Roopnarine.

“At some point, he went underwater,” said Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino. Friends on shore saw him struggling and called 911, but it was too late.

The tragedy has rocked Roopnarine family, friends, and the community that knew and loved him.

“In loving memory of Vickram ‘Kevin’ Roopnarine,” his sister Tanya Roopnarine wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post. “Kevin had a light about him—the kind of energy that made people laugh, feel seen, and feel loved. He brought joy wherever he went.”

She described him as a “cherished son, protective brother, loyal grandson, amazing boyfriend, fun-loving cousin, and true friend to so many.”

“Though your time here was far too short, your spirit will live on in every heart you touched,” she wrote. “Sleep peacefully in paradise, my brother. My heart refuses to accept this… I miss you more than words can say.”

Sheriff Giardino reminded the public about boating safety, urging boaters to wear life jackets and avoid alcohol on the water.

