Teen Nabbed For Princetown Rape

The incident occurred in Schenectady County in Princetown in August.

According to New York State Police Trooper Stephanie O'Neil, on Sept. 11, troopers arrested Albany County resident Jack Jimenez, age 19, of Glenmont, a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem, for rape.

O'Neil said troopers received the report of a past sexual assault. The investigation determined in August that Jimenez allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in Princetown, who, at the time of the incident, was incapable of consent.

Jimenez was charged and released on a $5,000 cash bail.

