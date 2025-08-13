Saratoga County resident Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 13, and charged with cyberstalking, the US Attorney’s Office said.

According to a criminal complaint, Daley called a work phone line used by one of Thompson’s relatives multiple times between Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, 2024 — starting just hours after Thompson’s death in midtown Manhattan.

He left a series of voicemails that included harassing and threatening language about Thompson’s killing, expressed satisfaction over his death, and stated that the victim and Thompson’s children deserved to suffer the same fate, prosecutors allege.

Thompson, 50, was shot to death outside the New York Hilton Midtown on Sixth Ave. early Dec. 4, 2024, in what's believed to have been a targeted killing, as Daily Voice reported.

Authorities later charged 27-year-old Luigi Mangione with eleven state charges and four federal charges, including first-degree murder.

Acting US Attorney John Sarcone called Daley’s alleged conduct “vicious and outrageous,” adding that his office would work to hold him accountable. Southern District of New York US Attorney Jay Clayton said the threats “undermine public safety and will not be tolerated.”

The cyberstalking charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scotia-Glenville and receive free news updates.