Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wreck on State Route 29 in Galway for a wreck just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14.

An investigation found that the driver, 67-year-old Roseanne Gutto, of Galway, was impaired by drugs when she went off the roadway and struck a mailbox, police said.

Gutto, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of driving while ability impaired. She was released on an appearance ticket for further proceedings in the Galway Town Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Scotia-Glenville and receive free news updates.