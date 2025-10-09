Fair 55°

SHARE

Hailey Heigel, 16, Reported Missing In Galway

Authorities are asking for help in locating a Saratoga County teenager who was reported missing.

Hailey Heigel.

Hailey Heigel.

 Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Hailey Heigel, 16, was last seen walking along Galway Road in the town of Galway at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Heigel, who may be in need of medical attention, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and gray boots.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 103 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Scotia-Glenville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE