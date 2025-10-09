Hailey Heigel, 16, was last seen walking along Galway Road in the town of Galway at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Heigel, who may be in need of medical attention, was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and gray boots.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and 103 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

