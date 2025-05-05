Light Rain 57°

Road Rage Horror: Brutal Glass Attack Leads To Man's Arrest In Moreau, Police Say

A man is behind bars after a road rage incident ended in a violent assault with a glass object in the Capital Region, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: New York State Police (NYSP)
Rensselaer County resident Matthew Blanding, age 39, of Rensselaer, was arrested on Wednesday, April 30, following a warrant for assault and weapons charges connected to the assault, which happened in Saratoga County, New York State Police announced on Monday, May 5. 

The events leading to the assault began on Hudson Street in South Glens Falls as a road rage confrontation between Blanding and a driver he did not know, police said. 

Blanding allegedly followed the victim to a home in Moreau, where things escalated, authorities added.

There, police said Blanding threw a glass object at the victim, hitting them in the head. He then hit them several times with his hands before a bystander broke up the fight and called 911. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, a judge in Moreau issued a warrant for Blanding’s arrest on Monday, April 28. He was found and taken into custody by Hudson Falls Police two days later.

Blanding was processed at State Police barracks in Wilton, arraigned in Moreau Town Court, and ordered held at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. 

