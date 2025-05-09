Cody Falconio, 31, of Northumberland, was arrested on suspicion of assault and child endangerment on Friday, April 25, according to New York State Police.

Troopers were contacted hours earlier about the alleged mistreatment of an infant. An investigation revealed that the day prior, Falconio grabbed the child in a manner “to be injurious,” police said.

Falconio was arraigned in Moreau Town Court released on $5,000 bail.

No further details about the child’s condition were released, and police did not clarify the relationship between Falconio and the victim.

