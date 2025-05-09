Light Rain 48°

SHARE

Cody Falconio Charged In Northumberland Assault Of Infant

A Capital Region man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly abusing a baby under the age of one, police said.

Handcuffs.

Handcuffs.

 Photo Credit: Canva/brazzo
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Cody Falconio, 31, of Northumberland, was arrested on suspicion of assault and child endangerment on Friday, April 25, according to New York State Police.

Troopers were contacted hours earlier about the alleged mistreatment of an infant. An investigation revealed that the day prior, Falconio grabbed the child in a manner “to be injurious,” police said.

Falconio was arraigned in Moreau Town Court released on $5,000 bail.

No further details about the child’s condition were released, and police did not clarify the relationship between Falconio and the victim.

to follow Daily Voice Schuylerville-Saratoga and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE