Women Guilty Of Attempted Schenectady Arson Say It's A Prank: DA

Jennifer Autar and Natasha Gregoire were found guilty this week of attempted arson in the second degree and attempting to intentionally damage a dwelling by lighting a fire while a resident was inside the building, the Schenectady County Prosecutor's Office said.

Schenectady police were called to a fire reported on Forest Roads on Jan. 29, 2022. Officers used home surveillance video to learn how the woman sparked the blaze, authorities said.

They poured gasoline on top of a natural gas meter and a porch and set it alight, the prosecutor said.

The fire trailed away from the home, and firefighters put it out before anyone was hurt or anything was burned.

Investigators traced the arsonists to a rented car. They later determined the women had used the GMC Arcadia to spark the fire. They wore masks, glasses, and other disguises, the prosecutor said.

When confronted by police, the women claimed it was all a prank. The jury deliberated for only forty minutes before convicting the Autar and Gregoire, the prosecutor said.

