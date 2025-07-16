Timothy Taylor, 38, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Schenectady County Court in the 2023 killing of 44-year-old Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, prosecutors announced Wednesday, July 16.

As part of the plea deal, he faces a sentence of 22 years to life in prison when he appears before a judge in September.

Traveled Across State Lines To Kill His Ex-Wife

Taylor traveled from North Carolina to Schenectady on May 27, 2023, checking into the Imperial Hotel around 11 p.m., according to prosecutors. From there, he walked the streets before entering Folkes-Taylor’s Pleasant Street home in the early morning hours of May 28.

Inside, he stabbed her more than 22 times before escaping out a bedroom window and walking back downtown, discarding his bloodied clothing along the way. He then took a taxi back to his hotel, packed his things, and left for the Albany Bus Station, ultimately fleeing the state.

Folkes-Taylor’s three children were home at the time, including her teenage daughter, who later played a key role in the investigation. None of the children were harmed.

Second Murder Tied To Taylor Still Pending

At the time Schenectady authorities were searching for Taylor, he was also wanted in connection with the May 13, 2023 fatal stabbing of his current wife in Brooklyn. That case remains pending in Kings County, where he faces a separate indictment for murder.

Taylor was captured on June 2, 2023 at a bar in Philadelphia with the assistance of the US Marshals Service and later extradited to New York.

During an interview with an NYPD Detective and a retired Schenectady Police investigator, Taylor reportedly admitted to both killings, stating he felt remorse for his current wife—but not for Folkes-Taylor. She, unlike his first victim, deserved it, Taylor told detectives.

A Mother’s Final Act: Protecting Her Children

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney paid tribute to Folkes-Taylor and her children in a statement following the conviction:

“Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, while facing down her killer and knowing his intent, made sure to protect her children. After stabbing her more than 22 times, Mr. Taylor fled into the night without harming them,” Carney said.

“These children, particularly the oldest who was a high school student at the time, and their extended family, were instrumental to our office in bringing this case.”

Carney added that he hopes Taylor “never lives in the world again as a free man.”

