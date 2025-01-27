The 16-year-old defendant, who prosecutors did not name due to his age, was arraigned on a seven-count indictment charging him with murder and related charges in Schenectady County Family Court on Monday, Jan. 27, in the killing of Dubar Knowles.

Knowles, 15 at the time, was attending a large party at a Schenectady residence, located on Congress Street near 8th Avenue, when the defendant shot him once through the chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2024, according to the Schenectady County DA’s office.

The bullet that struck him travelled through his chest, exiting through his back and into a large group of teens, where it struck a 13-year-old girl in the back of her head. It stopped in her skull, and she underwent emergency surgery to remove it.

When Schenectady Police officers arrived, they saw multiple young people running from the home. They located Knowles in the backyard. The Schenectady High School freshman later died from his injuries, as Daily Voice reported.

The suspected gunman was identified following an extensive investigation by Schenectady Police, the DA’s office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) task force.

In court Monday, he was arraigned on the following counts:

Second-degree murder

Two counts of assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Tampering with physical evidence

He was being held at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility while the case proceeds.

Prosecutors did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Meanwhile, Knowles was remembered as an “amazing” athlete at Schenectady High, where he played basketball and football, according to his obituary.

"We are all extremely sad about this unthinkable news and extend sincere condolences to Dubar’s family, friends, and all who knew him," Schenectady Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Cotto, Jr. said.

