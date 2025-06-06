Daley’s on Yates, located at 10 Yates Street, will close its doors for good on Sunday, June 15 — Father’s Day — capping off a seven-year run that earned the restaurant a devoted local following and a reputation for warm hospitality.

“This was not an easy decision,” the restaurant wrote in a heartfelt announcement on Facebook Friday, June 6. “But we are incredibly grateful for the amazing seven years we’ve had serving our community… filled with so many wonderful memories, friendships, and delicious food.”

Since launching in 2018, Daley’s has carved out a special place in Schenectady’s dining scene. Tucked away behind operational garage doors and a tree-lined patio, the restaurant’s inviting space features fire pits, an outdoor bar, and lounge areas — a setting that encouraged guests to “get comfortable and stay awhile.”

Signature menu favorites, according to Yelp, include “The Best Pot Roast,” slow cooked in savory gravy with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables, and the three-cheese Chicken Parmigiana served with linguini or rigatoni.

Other crowd-pleasers range from Faroe Island Salmon with dill raita and caponata to small plates like the XO remoulade-drenched New England Seafood Cake and crispy curry cauliflower with citrus tahini aioli.

News of the upcoming closure garnered an outpouring of comments from fans and former staff.

“Loved working here from the first day up until my last,” another shared. “It was one of my favorite jobs… Marty & Jimmy always talked to the crew and made sure we were doing fine.”

Another summed it up simply: “It was a great addition to the revitalization of Schenectady! Very sad to say goodbye!”

Daley’s encouraged patrons to stop by for one final visit before Sunday, June 15. and teased “special closing events” still to be announced. While this chapter ends, the team hinted that they’re already looking ahead to future projects.

“Thank you for being part of the Daley’s on Yates family!”

