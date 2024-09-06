Schenectady Man Intentionally Crashed Car Into Woman, Breaking Her Leg: Police

Trevaughn Haggray, age 29, of Schenectady, is charged with assault in the first degree and attempted assault in the first degree, Albany police said.

The woman was walking in Albany's Westgate Plaza at 911 Central Ave. with a friend around 11:30 a.m. when Haggray plowed into her, police said. He swerved to hit her friend as well but missed.

Haggray and the victim were involved in an ongoing domestic argument, investigators said.

Haggray was still at the scene of the crash when police arrived.

Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said.

