The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17, in the city’s Hamilton Hill neighborhood, near the intersection of Delamont Avenue and Hulett Street.

A girl told her parent that a man seated in a parked van offered her candy and attempted to physically grab her while she was walking home from school, Schenectady Police said.

The child escaped unharmed and immediately alerted her parent, who reported the encounter.

Investigators reviewed the city’s camera system and were able to identify a suspect. Officers later located 67-year-old Douglas Myer, at his Rotterdam home and arrested him without incident.

Myer is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was being held at the Schenectady County jail.

