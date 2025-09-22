Schenectady Man Caught With Child Sexual Exploitation After Cyber Tip: Police

The arrest happened Friday, Sept. 19, when investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Boodhram Seeraj of Schenectady, New York State Police said on Monday, Sept. 22.

Police said the case began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to police, Seeraj is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation. He was charged with felony promoting a sexual performance by a child and felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Seeraj was arraigned in Schenectady City Court and remanded to the county correctional facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $75,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially secured bond.

