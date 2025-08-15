Fair 79°

Schenectady Man Beaten, Tied Up During Early Morning Home Invasion

A Schenectady man was assaulted and tied up during an early morning home invasion before the attackers fled in his vehicle, police said.

The corner of State Street near Van Zandt Street in Schenectady.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Officers responded to a residence on State Street near Van Zandt Street for a reported home invasion at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 14,, according to Schenectady Police.

An investigation found that two men entered the home, struck the male resident in the head, bound his hands, and stole his vehicle.

The victim was treated at the scene by Schenectady Fire Department medics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A short time later, officers found the stolen vehicle parked at Crosstown Plaza.

Detectives are actively investigating the case and have made no arrests. Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s tips line at 518-788-6566.

