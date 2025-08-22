Ryan Perry, 29, was taken into custody Friday, Aug. 22, by Schenectady Police and the US Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

An investigation concluded that Perry opened fire near Watt Street and Tremont Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, striking a woman in her 30s in the leg, police said.

The victim was hospitalized with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether the two know other each other, and police did not speculate on a possible motive for the attack.

Perry is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tips line at 518-788-6566.

