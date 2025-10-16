Persia Nelson, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder and related charges by a Schenectady County jury on Thursday, Oct. 16, after four hours of deliberations.

Nelson was arrested in March 2024 after her 11-month-old daughter, Halo Branton, was found inside an 8-foot drainage pipe at the GE property on Old River Road, as Daily Voice reported. The discovery came hours after police issued an Amber Alert.

Investigators determined that Halo was dropped into the pipe, where she was left in freezing water. She was found the following afternoon and later pronounced dead at Ellis Hospital. An autopsy determined she died from hypothermia and exposure.

During the trial, prosecutors argued Nelson intentionally abandoned her daughter in the pipe and walked away. The defense maintained that Nelson was intoxicated and disoriented by stress and bad weather on the night of the incident, WNYT reports.

Jurors asked Judge Matthew Sypniewski for clarification on the top count of depraved indifference murder, which applies when a defendant recklessly creates a grave risk of death and is unaware of it.

Nelson was taken into custody following the verdict. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

