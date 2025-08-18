Namere Thompson, 33, pleaded guilty to felony arson in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Thompson admitted to intentionally setting several fires inside his University Place apartment around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, while other residents were home.

The blaze forced nearly 20 occupants to flee the multi-family building. Nobody was injured thanks to quick action by tenants who alerted their neighbors, the DA’s office said.

Witness statements and pole camera footage helped fire investigators determine Thompson started the fires.

Thompson is expected to get seven years in prison when he’s sentenced in October.

