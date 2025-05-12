Mystery Devices Spotted Over Schenectady Streets Spark Wild Theories: 'That's Big Brother'

It all started when Rob Brown, an electrical consulting engineer from Albany, posted a photo in the "Straight Outta Schenectady (SOS)" Facebook group on Thursday, May 1, showing a sleek white pole with a curved, bell-like end sprouting from a traffic light post at Lafayette and Franklin Streets — right outside 151 Bar and Restaurant.

“Any signal folks or other people who can identify these, that have started appearing at most traffic signals throughout the city and elsewhere?” Brown asked. The devices look like cameras... but also, don't.

The post lit up like a Christmas tree, garnering dozens of responses. Theories in the comments ranged from the practical to the positively paranoid:

“They are not cameras. I live near Albany also. It emits a sharp beep sound to help blind people find the corner when crossing the street,” offered one user, only for Brown to chime in: “Different device that does what you describe.”

“Cameras with microphone so they can see and hear everything,” warned another.

“That’s Big Brother,” one person ominously declared.

“It’s a public shower to wash the uncleansed while they wait at traffic lights with their hands out and funny signs,” someone joked — hopefully.

One well-meaning commenter offered a detailed technical explanation involving fisheye cameras and CAT5/6 cabling. Brown gently debunked that theory, too.

Other guesses included gunshot detectors, ultrasonic sensors, air-quality monitors, and yes — “horns for blind people.”

Brown noted he’s still waiting on an official answer from the New York State Department of Transportation. Daily Voice has reached out to the City of Schenectady for clarification.

Got a theory? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

