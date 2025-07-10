Michael Taylor, 43, was sentenced to six years behind bars in Schenectady County Court on Thursday, July 01, after pleading guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl.

Taylor confessed to enticing the victim, who was known to him, to stay at his apartment by giving her marijuana and a cell phone, according to the Schenectady County DA’s office.

Over the course of a week, he committed multiple sexual acts against the girl, prosecutors said.

As part of the sentence, a Schenectady County judge issued a 23-year order of protection on behalf of the victim and her mother. Taylor will also be required to register as a sex offender after serving his prison term.

The case was investigated and prosecuted with support from both the Schenectady County and Otsego County Child Advocacy Centers, which provide trauma-focused services for victims of abuse.

