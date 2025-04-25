Man Shot To Death Steps From School In Schenectady

The murder occurred in Schenectady, at a home on Hamburg Street north of Abbotsford Road, on Thursday afternoon, April 24. The scene was located directly across the street from the School at Northeast, a coed special education school for grades 6 through 12.

Emergency crews responded to the three-story residence just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, Schenectady Police said. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot to death.

Authorities were withholding the victim’s identity pending proper notification of family. There were no other reports of injuries.

No suspects had been arrested as of Friday afternoon, April 25, and police did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-382-5245.

